Wow! SB19’s A’TIN wins Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2023

SB19. The P-pop group is currently on their second world tour.

'You've once again proven the power that you hold,' SB19 tells A'TIN

MANILA, Philippines – A’TIN, fandom of hot P-pop group SB19, has made history, as they were hailed the winner of Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2023.

A’TIN bested 63 other fan groups for international artists, ranging from western stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Shakira, to big K-pop acts like EXO and TWICE.

The Face-Off is an annual voting contest to “find out whose fan base is the strongest.” This year’s edition started on July 5.

The final round, which ended on Tuesday, August 8, saw SB19’s A’TIN emerging victorious after a tough competition with CARATs, fans of K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

SB19’s A’TIN finished with 51.1% of the total votes, with SEVENTEEN’s CARATs trailing behind at 48.9%.

SB19 members also quickly took to social media to congratulate A’TIN for their amazing feat.

“You’ve once again proven the power that you hold,” they wrote.

Congratulations, A’TIN! You’ve once again proven the power that you hold. Maraming salamat! https://t.co/eZe2SiL2bT — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) August 8, 2023

Member Josh also said that he was proud of the fandom: “You guys worked hard for it.”

Proud of all your hardwork A’TIN! https://t.co/Ha38RHUcCo — JOSH CULLEN (@JoshCullen_s) August 8, 2023

You guys worked hard for it ❤️ — JOSH CULLEN (@JoshCullen_s) August 8, 2023

SB19’s A’TIN is the first fandom of a Filipino act to win the competition. They’ll be joining previous winners Super Junior’s E.L.F, T-ARA’s Queens, BIGBANG’s V.I.Ps, and Stray Kids’ STAYs. In 2022, SB19’s A’TIN finished second to Stray Kids’ STAYs.

SB19 is currently on their PAGTATAG! world tour.

In 2020, SB19 became the first Filipino act recognized on Billboard’s Social 50 list, and was also nominated again in 2021.

Also in 2021, SB19 set the record for the longest-staying track with “Bazinga.” It stayed on top of the Hot Trending Songs Chart for seven straight weeks, surpassing the record set by BTS’ “Butter.” – Rappler.com