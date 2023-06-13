Korean actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29

The actress was also known for her roles in 'Snowdrop' and in musicals and plays like ‘Il Tenore’ and ‘Othello’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean theater actress Park Soo-ryun died after falling down the stairs on her way home Sunday, June 11. She was 29 years old.

The actress was rushed to the hospital immediately, but was declared brain dead. Park’s family has decided to donate her organs, according to Soompi.

“Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating,” her mother said. “There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

She appeared as a minor character in the South Korean drama, Snowdrop, which starred Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and premiered in December 2021.

Park was mostly involved in theater, with projects like Il Tenore, Siddhartha, Finding Kim Jong Wook, The Cellar, Passing Through Love, and her latest musical, The Day We Loved.

In January 2022, fellow Snowdrop cast member Kim Mi-soo also passed away, with no specified cause of death. – Rappler.com