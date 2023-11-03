Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announces Gawad Urian Awards 2023 nominees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The film 'Leonor Will Never Die' garners nominations in a total of 10 categories, with 'Blue Room' following close behind at 10 nominations in nine categories

MANILA, Philippines – The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino announced on Thursday, November 2, the nominees for the 46th Gawad Urian Awards ahead of the awarding ceremony on November 29 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute.

Since its inception in 1977, the Gawad Urian Awards has annually recognized outstanding individuals in the Filipino film industry. It is presented by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a film critic organization.

Various directors, actors, actresses, films, screenwriters, and composers, among others, will vie for an award in 12 different categories, while veteran actor Jaime Fabregas is guaranteed of the lifetime achievement award, the Natatanging Gawad Urian.

Four films will be competing for the title of Best Film: Blue Room, Leonor Will Never Die, 12 Weeks, and Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon. Five actors and four actresses also received nominations for the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 46th Gawad Urian Awards:

Best Sound

Kristian Eidnes Andersen (Nocebo)

Armand de Guzman (Deleter)

Corrine de San Jose (Leonor Will Never Die)

Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michael Keanu Cruz (Blue Room)

Alex Tomboc (The Baseball Player)

Wildsound Studios (Ginhawa)

Wildsound Studios (Nanahimik ang Gabi)

Best Music

Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas (Blue Room)

Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, and Joseph Salcedo (Leonor Will Never Die)

Jose Buencamino (Nocebo)

Best Production Design

Lav Diaz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Marxie Maolen Fadul (Blue Room)

Eero Yves Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die)

Benjamin Padero (Nocebo)

Best Editing

Lawrence Ang (Leonor Will Never Die)

Tony Cranstoun (Nocebo)

Vanessa de Leon (Blue Room)

Zig Dulay (The Baseball Player)

Goncalo Ferreira (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Nikolas Red (Deleter)

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza (Blue Room)

Ian Alexander Guevara (Deleter)

Jakub Kijowski and Radek Ladczuk (Nocebo)

Larry Manda (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Carlos Mauricio (Leonor Will Never Die)

Hideho Urata (Plan 75)

Best Screenplay

Lav Diaz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Martika Ramires Escobar (Leonor Will Never Die)

Jason Gray and Chie Hayakawa (Plan 75)

Siege Ledesma and Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan (Blue Room)

Anna Isabelle Matutina (12 Weeks)

Garret Shanley (Nocebo)

Best Actor in Supporting Role

Soliman Cruz (Blue Room)

Dido dela Paz (Ginhawa)

JK Labajo (Blue Room)

Ronnie Lazaro (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Rocky Salumbides (Leonor Will Never Die)

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Sharmaine Centenera (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks)

Bing Pimentel (12 Weeks)

Nikki Valdez (Family Matters)

Best Actor

Tony Alejandrino (The Baseball Player)

John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Baron Geisler (Doll House)

Andrew Ramsey (Ginhawa)

Noel Trinidad (Family Matters)

Best Actress

Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks)

Chai Fonacier (Nocebo)

Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die)

Nadine Lustre (Deleter)

Best Director

Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan (Blue Room)

Lav Diaz (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon)

Martika Ramirez Escobar (Leonor Will Never Die)

Anna Isabel Matutina (12 Weeks)

Carlo Obispo (The Baseball Player)

Mikhail Red (Deleter)

Best Film

Blue Room

Leonor Will Never Die

12 Weeks

Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon

Natatanging Gawad Urian

Jaime Francisco Garcia Fabregas

