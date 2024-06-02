BINI to launch website, hold national BINI day in June 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, BLOOMs! P-pop girl group BINI announced a series of activities to commemorate their upcoming third debut anniversary, including the launching of their own website and a free whole-day event for their fans.

In a 25-minute video shared early on Sunday, June 2, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, together with the eight members of BINI – Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena – shared that they prepared a lot for the group’s anniversary month.

On June 10, the “Pantropiko” hitmakers will be launching their own official website where fans can stay up to date on the group’s activities. Aside from the official announcements, the website will also include exclusive contents, live streaming for the group’s events, and a section to shop their upcoming official merchandise.

Fans can also sign up for official membership through the website as official fan club members will have additional perks such as early access to concert tickets and merchandise.

On June 11, the P-pop act will also be holding their first “National Happy BINI Day” at the One Ayala in Makati. According to Dyogi, the one-day event will have various activities like a fashion gallery, photo booth, dance workshop, and a special message wall. There will also be a “BINI Hour” wherein the members will interact with the fans present in the event.

The BINI Day event will be free to everyone but registration is required. As of writing, additional details about the registration have yet to be announced.

Aside from the website and the fan gathering day, BINI also teased that they will go on a regional tour across the Philippines starting July. Baguio, Cebu, and General Santos were among the stops mentioned but no final dates were given.

The group also gave a preview on their upcoming merchandise, including a limited edition BINI wand, shirts, stickers, photocards, and more.

They will then cap off their eventful month with a three-night sold out BINIverse concert at the New Frontier Theater on June 28 to 30.

BINI recently rose to viral fame with its hit “Pantropiko” and released its first EP Talaarawan in March. As of May 15, BINI has reached 5.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them the most streamed OPM artist, OPM group, and OPM female artists on the platform.

The group is also known for songs such as “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.” – Rappler.com