Ticket prices, seat plan: BINI’s ‘BINIVERSE’ concert

Blooms trended the hashtag #WeWantBINIverseInAraneta, urging Star Music PH to upgrade the BINI concert from the New Frontier Theater to the nearby Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – Getting a ticket to P-pop girl group BINI’s upcoming BINIVERSE concert has become a challenge for the group’s fans, also known as Blooms, as tickets for the group’s first solo show on June 28 at the New Frontier Theater sold out in just two hours.

The demand for the concert prompted BINI’s agency, Star Music PH, to add a second concert day on June 29. Tickets for the new show will go on sale Tuesday, April 9.

Ticket prices for the second show are as follows:

SVIP – P5,336

VIP – P3,736

Orchestra – P2,668

Loge – P1,068

Balcony – P748

All seats are reserved seating and are open to concertgoers ages 7 and up.

Those who secure a SVIP ticket will get to have a group photo opportunity, sound check access, and a random photo card.

Tickets will go on sale April 9, through Ticketnet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph. Buyers can only purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Despite the announcement of the second show, Blooms trended the hashtag #WeWantBINIverseInAraneta, urging Star Music PH to upgrade the concert to the nearby Araneta Coliseum.

The New Frontier Theater has a seating capacity of 2,325 people, while the Araneta Coliseum can accommodate 9,513 concertgoers with a concert stage setup.

ABS-CBN Entertainment Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi noted fans’ sentiments for a venue upgrade in an Instagram Live on Friday, April 5.

“‘Yang Araneta at ‘yang MOA na ‘yan, sa takdang panahon, darating din tayo sa lugar na ‘yan. Of course, who does not want to have a big concert in Araneta or MOA? But definitely, hindi pa mangyayari ‘yan ngayon,” he said.

(Regarding Araneta and MOA, we will eventually get there at the right time. Of course, who does not want to have a big concert in Araneta or MOA? But definitely, it will not happen for now.)

BINI debuted in June 2021 and is composed of eight members: Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, and Sheena.

BINI recently rose to viral fame with its hit “Pantropiko” and released its first EP Talaarawan with the single “Salamin, Salamin” on March 8. The group is also known for songs such as “Na Na Na,” “Lagi,” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.”

BINI is also confirmed to participate in the Chinese show Show It All with fellow P-pop girl group G22.

– Rappler.com