LISTEN: On My Playlist – November 2023

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Sponge Cola, Leanne and Naara, AJAA, G22, and Bandido.

Leanne and Naara

Soul duo Leanne and Naara’s latest single, “Di Na Babalik,” tells the story of a deteriorating relationship. The members say it is “a call for clarity and for closure from an emotionally distant partner, all in the hopes that the healing process may begin.”

Sponge Cola

The Filipino alternative-rock band, whose members have been together for over two decades, just released their ninth studio album, Hometown, Part 2. Made up of Yael, Armo, Gosh, and Tedmark, Sponge Cola considers their latest work a “therapeutic outlet for expression and healing.”

The full-length album – which is a follow-up to 2022’s Hometown – tackles themes such as triumph over adversity, resilience, and unfulfilled relationships. The songwriting was inspired by “the members’ collective and individual fascination with K-drama and documentaries,” as well as their own experiences with real-life events.

AJAA

AJAA, the latest sensation from Cornerstone Entertainment, is a four-member boy group composed of Ash, JC, Axl, and Alex. They first made their mark in the Philippine pop scene on September 7, with their four-track EP 4 Ü under Republic Records Philippines.

Dubbed as the “new generation of P-pop,” AJAA charm audiences with their wit and talent on the Rappler Live Jam stage as they perform hits from their EP such as “Hany,” “Torpe,” and “Best Day Ever.”

G22

G22 is a trio from Cornerstone Entertainment composed of AJ, Alfea, and Jaz. Since their first single “BANG!” in February 2022, they have released a variety of pop, EDM, and dance-pop singles.

“P-Pop’s Female Alphas” will be putting out banger performances of their songs “BANG!,” “Boomerang,” and “LOKA” — the latter being part of the Shake, Rattle & Roll’s Extreme soundtrack. They will also be covering Dionela’s “Musika.”

Bandido

Bandido is an alternative rock band Based in Sta. Mesa, Manila, comprised of students from PUP Manila. The group has Abel Muriel as vocalist, JB Halili as drummer, and Kenneth Eufracio and Daniel Armedilla as guitarists. Inspired by Filipino rock bands of the 1990s, the group has been producing music with that distinct Pinoy rock sound.

The group had their first release in 2018 with self-titled EP Bandido, exploring themes of class struggle, media propaganda, and extrajudicial killings. They ventured into the genre elements of blues and folk for their soundtrack in Walang Kasarian Ang Digmang Bayan, a 2020 movie directed by Jay Altarejos.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com