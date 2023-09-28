LISTEN: On My Playlist – September 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from YGIG, Gabba, Lorenz, and Gracenote.

YGIG

Girl group YGIG (You Go, I Go), composed of Vien, Alexei, Maeg, Hazelyn, JM, and Jewel, treats the Rappler HQ to songs from their first mini-album YLGOIVGE!

Gabba

Manila-based musician Gabba Santiago came to his own as simply Gabba following his time as one-half of instrumental rock act Degs and Gabba (formerly Tom’s Story) and part of indie rock band Fools and Foes. He has also engaged in session work with fellow local acts Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, and Rico Blanco.

Encapsulating this introspective ride is his aptly-named debut album Recollections, which he released on July 26. Here he assembles previous singles such as “Puzzle” and “Overcurrent” along with newer tracks like “Goofy” and “Fury” to encourage listeners to not only immerse in his stories but to reminisce on their own.

Gabba is set to take the stage internationally for the first time at SXSW Sydney 2023 in October.

Lorenz

Budding singer-songwriter Jerome Lorenz, who simply goes by Lorenz, is taking the indie pop scene with his fresh R&B sound. His songs mix heartfelt lyrics with bright synths and playful beats, taking listeners on an immersive journey through his music.

He has been working on his music since he was 13, and in 2018, he released his first single “Tropa.” In 2020, his album El Lorenz came out, with the songs “Ayoko Na Sa Iba,” “Chase,” and “Myself.” Lorenz has since signed with Universal Records Philippines and he released “Lazy,” his first single under the label, in March.

His most recent single, “Ano Ba Talaga,” came out on September 8.

Gracenote

Gracenote consists of members Eunice Jorge, EJ Pichay, Jazz Jorge, and Tatsi Jamnague. They have been performing together since 2008.

The band’s first album First Movement came out in 2012 with the songs “Minsan Lang Naman,” “Pwede Ako,” and “Far Away.” Since then, it has released the albums Transparent, &, and Small World, as well as multiple EPs and singles. In 2017, it collaborated with Parokya Ni Edgar’s Chito Miranda to create the single “Bakit Ganyan?” Their 2018 cover of “When I Dream About You” was number one at Catch 22 Pilipinas Charts for two weeks.

Gracenote released its latest single “Taong Robot” in May with powerful lyrics depicting the daily struggle of simply surviving.

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

– Rappler.com