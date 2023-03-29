SB19 makes it to MsMojo’s ‘Top 20 Best Modern Boy Bands’ list 

SB19. The P-pop group is seen here during WYAT concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17.

SB19 is the only Filipino act to be included in the list

MANILA, Philippines – There’s really no way but up for P-pop powerhouse SB19 as they continue to make waves in the international music scene with their recent inclusion in MsMojo’s “Top 20 Best Modern Boy Bands” list.

MsMojo is the sister channel of WatchMojo, a Canada-based entertainment platform that has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube.

The list, released on Wednesday, March 29, ranked the “best guy groups that rose to fame after the year 2000s.” SB19, which was placed in the 20th spot, is the lone Filipino act to be included in the list.

The five-piece act was described as an “up and coming boy band” that is “eager to represent P-pop in the international scene.”

“The incredibly talented ensemble blends a wide variety of musical stylings and sensibilities to form a wholly unique sound,” MsMojo added. “SB19’s ambitious choices have helped them become trailblazers for a new generation of Filipino music.”

MsMojo also mentioned that the group went viral with their song “Go Up,” and has been named by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as Youth Ambassadors for their worldwide influence and promotion of Filipino culture.

Joining SB19 on the list are other iconic boy bands like The Wanted, Big Time Rush, The Vamps, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Jonas Brothers, and One Direction.

Korean groups EXO, SHINee, SEVENTEEN, BIGBANG, and SUPER M were also mentioned, with BTS topping the list.

In July 2022, SB19 was also included in American fashion magazine Teen Vogue’s “Favorite Boy Bands of All Time” list.

Composed of members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “Bazinga,” “MAPA,” “WYAT,” and “Alab” among others. In 2022, the music sensation had their first international tour titled WYAT (Where You At), which had stops in Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Singapore. – Rappler.com