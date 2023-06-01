LOOK: SB19’s ‘GENTO’ enters Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales charts

The P-pop group sits comfortably in the Top 10 with the likes of Selena Gomez, BTS, Fifty Fifty, and ENHYPEN

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to make waves in the international scene as their comeback single “GENTO” made its debut on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

The track, which was released on May 19, made its debut at number eight on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, as seen on Billboard’s website.

The World Digital Song Sales chart captures the most popular downloaded tracks of the week based on data provided by Luminate, a US company that provides analytics on online music.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” was able to reclaim the top spot once again for its 17th week. The full list of the chart can be accessed on Billboard’s website.

Following the announcement, SB19 went on Twitter on Wednesday, May 31, to thank their fans for making this feat possible for the idol group.

“A’TIN! You keep taking us to heights unimaginable. What you are is truly AMAZING,” the group wrote on their social media page.

⚠️ SB19 'GENTO'

#8 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales



A'TIN! You keep taking us to heights unimaginable. What you are is truly AMAZING.#SB19 #SB19onBillboardCharts#SB19GENTO #GENTO pic.twitter.com/Xk8ubAAeUa — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) May 31, 2023

The feat is the latest addition to the group’s growing accolades. In 2020, SB19 became the first Filipino act recognized in the Billboard’s Social 50 list, and was also nominated again in 2021.

Also in 2021, SB19 set the record for the longest-staying track with “Bazinga.” It stayed on top of the Hot Trending Songs Chart for seven straight weeks, surpassing the record set by BTS’ “Butter.”

SB19 is set to release their six-track EP PAGTATAG! on Friday, June 9. They will also be embarking on a world tour, which will kick off with stops in Manila on June 24 and 25. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.