WATCH: SB19 releases ‘I Want You’ music video following ‘Pagtatag!’ EP release

The group's new EP comes just a few weeks before they kick off their second world tour on June 24 and 25

MANILA, Philippines – SB19 released the music video of their song “I Want You” on Friday, June 9, heralding the start of a new era for the P-pop pioneers.

The music video came after the release of their highly anticipated new EP Pagtatag!, which dropped early Friday morning.

The EP includes six tracks, with “I Want You” being the second in the EP. The song, a soulful R&B number, was written by SB19’s leader Pablo along with August Rigo, who has also written for K-pop superstars BTS.

Pagtatag! comes as the group is about to kick off their second world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25. The tour will take them across multiple cities in the Philippines, United States, and Canada, with tickets available via TicketNet.

SB19 is made up of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin. They debuted in October 2018 and have since taken the world by storm.

In 2021, they became the first Southeast Asian and Filipino act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards as Top Social Artist. They also became the first Filipino act to land on the international Billboard Social 50 and Next Big Sound Charts.

They released their debut album Get In The Zone in 2020, followed by their EP Pagsibol in 2021. – Rappler.com