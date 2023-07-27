WATCH: ENHYPEN’s Heeseung covers a Zack Tabudlo song

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tabudlo himself takes to the post's comments section to express his gratitude

MANILA, Philippines – We love a good crossover event!

In the latest instance of K-pop stars giving love to Filipino pop music, the official TikTok account of boy group ENHYPEN posted on Thursday, July 27, a video of member Heeseung singing a cover of Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo’s song “Give Me Your Forever.”

Tabudlo himself took to the post’s comments section to express his gratitude, writing, “Crazy! Such an honor. Thank you so much for the love!”

Filipino ENGENEs also flooded the comments section with happy, thrilled remarks, from “OMG FILIPINO ENGENES WE WIN,” to “Me on the way to give Heeseung the forever he wants.”

Earlier in March, BTS’ Jungkook was also seen online grooving to the same hit single by Tabudlo.

ENHYPEN was last in Manila in February for their three-night “MANIFESTO” concert. The group is known for their songs “Drunk-Dazed,” “Blessed-Cursed,” “FEVER,” “Bite Me,” “Polaroid Love.”

Zack Tabudlo first broke into the scene as a 12-year old participant on The Voice Kids Philippines. He then worked as a producer and songwriter for various artists, before launching his own career as a singer-songwriter. – Rappler.com