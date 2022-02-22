Binibining Pilipinas opens applications for 2022 pageant

BINIBINING PILIPINAS. The search is on for its 2022 queens.

MANILA, Philippines – The search is on for the next set of Binibining Pilipinas Queens!

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) announced on Tuesday, February 22 that they are now opening applications for the 2022 edition of the pageant.

According to the post, this year’s competition is “set to crown a new batch of young and empowered queens who will promote beauty and advocacy on the beauty pageant stage.”

“Are you ready to be part of the Binibini Legacy?” they added.

Aspiring Filipina beauty queens can send their application forms to bpci@aranetagroup.com or to the BPCI Secretariat at the South Gate Entrance of Smart Araneta Coliseum until April 8, 2022. Application forms are available for download on their website.

The organization has yet to announce when they’ll reveal the official list of candidates who passed their screening or the target date for their pageant night.

They also mentioned that they will bring back some of their “pre-pandemic festive and highly-anticipated pageant activities.” Additional details about such activities were, however, not given.

The 2020/2021 Binibining Pilipinas pageant spanned for two years because it was postponed and rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 34 out of the original 40 official candidates remained in the competition. Masbate’s Hannah Arnold was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2021.

Aside from Miss International, the Binibining Pilipinas competition also have Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and the Miss Grand International pageant titles under their belt.

Two of the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 became international titleholders – Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe. – Rappler.com