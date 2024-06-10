Hosts, performers: Things to know about Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio of Venezuela will also grace the finals night

MANILA, Philippines – Four Filipina beauty queens are set to host the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night on July 7 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves will be hosting the finals night for their fourth consecutive year.

Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

They will be joined by Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa who was also one of the hosts in the 2023 coronation night. Meanwhile, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will join them for the first time.

Aside from the hosts, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI), during its press presentation on Friday, June 7, also teased the lineup of its performers for the finals night.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 will be returning to the pageant stage two years after the quintet debuted a new rendition of the Binibining Pilipinas’ iconic theme song.

Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

OPM icons Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano are also confirmed to perform on finals night.

Reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio of Venezuela will also grace the coronation night.

The 2024 pageant sees 40 women competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com