Rappler Talk Entertainment: Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe on ‘Flower of Evil’

We chat with stars Piolo and Lovi about the challenges of the project, what it's like to work with each other for the first time, and much more!

MANILA, Philippines – Flower of Evil is the latest K-drama to be adapted for Filipino audiences, following the success of The Broken Marriage Vow. Starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe – in her first project as a Kapamilya – Flower of Evil is the story of Jacob and Iris, whose lives turn upside down when Iris, who’s a detective, takes on a murder case that could unearth her husband’s darkest secrets.

In the latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with stars Piolo and Lovi about the challenges of the project, what it's like to work with each other for the first time, and much more.

