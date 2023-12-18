Netflix announces new ‘One Piece’ anime remake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'THE ONE PIECE' will be produced by WIT Studio, which also worked on hit anime such as 'SPY x FAMILY' and 'Attack on Titan'

MANILA, Philippines – Luffy and his crew are back for more! One Piece fans have a lot to look forward to as Netflix has just announced an all-new anime adaptation of the beloved manga series.

As announced by the streaming giant at Jump Festa 2024 and released on their social media on Sunday, December 17, Netflix has ordered an all-new adaptation titled The One Piece, which is currently in production.

Details released alongside the poster and teaser trailer for the upcoming show reveal that the adaptation is expected to kick off at the iconic East Blue saga, which is where the manga and original anime also began.

Play Video

The series is produced by Wit Studio, the studio behind other anime such as seasons one to three of Attack on Titan as well as SPY x FAMILY. Additionally, the show will also be made in partnership with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., the studio behind the currently running version of the One Piece anime.

Other details such as the release date and the voice cast are yet to be released.

This latest anime adaptation is set to air alongside the still ongoing Toei version of the anime, which started broadcasting in 1999 and now has over 1,000 episodes to date.

Meanwhile, the original manga written by Eiichiro Oda now celebrates its 25th anniversary since its first publication in 1997.

The announcement comes after Netflix greenlit a second season of the critically acclaimed live-action released on the streaming platform in August. The live-action starred Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who assembles a ragtag crew with whom he embarks on wild adventures in pursuit of the “One Piece” treasure. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.