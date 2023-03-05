Rappler Talk: Oil pollution in our seas

Aside from its impact on coastal communities and marine-dependent livelihoods, the Oriental Mindoro oil spill also threatens Philippine and global biodiversity

MANILA, Philippines – It has been five days since motor tanker Princess Empress capsized in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, while carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil.

The sunken tanker spilled oil that has already spread to shores along multiple towns in Oriental Mindoro, even reaching Caluya in Antique.

Aside from its impact on coastal communities and marine-dependent livelihoods, the maritime incident also threatens Philippine and global biodiversity.

Experts from the UP Marine Science Institute estimate that 20,000 hectares of coral reef, 9,900 hectares of mangroves, and 6,000 hectares of seagrass in 21 cities and municipalities may be affected by the oil slick, which could reach as far as Palawan. (LIVE UPDATES: Authorities race to contain Oriental Mindoro oil spill)

Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo talks to Oceana legal and policy director Liza Osorio about the oil spill’s damaging effects to the environment, what our environmental laws say about dealing with oil pollution in our oceans, and why national protection is needed for the country’s natural resources.

