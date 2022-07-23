[PODCAST] The Green Report: New leaders and a changing climate

LIVE

In this episode, Pia Ranada and Ralf Rivas talk about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent appointments to the environment and energy departments, Toni Yulo-Loyzaga and Popo Lotilla

Jee Geronimo sits out this sixth episode of The Green Report to let Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada and business reporter Ralf Rivas do what they do best.

In this episode, Pia and Ralf talk about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent appointments to the environment and energy departments, Maria Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga and Raphael “Popo” Lotilla.

What can the country expect from a disaster resilience expert and a former energy secretary? Are they good for the environment?

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com