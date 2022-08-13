[PODCAST] The Green Report: Telling the stories of environmental defenders

In this episode, Jee Geronimo sits down with Rappler's Iya Gozum to talk about defending the country's environmental defenders through storytelling

MANILA, Philippines – It has been said over and over again that the Philippines is the deadliest country for land and environmental defenders in the Asian continent. In 2021, nongovernmental organization Global Witness said it had recorded a total of 29 documented killings of “people defending their homes, land and livelihoods, and ecosystems” in the country.

Despite this, why do environmental defenders continue to do what they do? (WATCH: Masungi Georeserve: A paradise in danger)

In this video podcast episode, Jee Geronimo talks to Rappler Digital Communications specialist Iya Gozum about her series on the Masungi Georeserve, the prospects of geotourism in the Philippines, and defending our environmental defenders through storytelling.

Play Video

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com