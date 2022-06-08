[PODCAST] The Green Report: Writing about the ocean with Keith Fabro

In this episode, Jee Geronimo talks to environment reporter Keith Fabro about challenges and joys of writing environmental issues with the community in mind

MANILA, Philippines – June 8 is World Oceans Day!

In this episode, Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo sits down with Palawan-based environment reporter Keith Fabro to talk about the challenges and joys of writing about environmental issues with the community in mind. They discuss past and memorable stories they produced together, and share hopes for the growth of environment reporting in the Philippines.

Fabro has been writing investigative reports for Rappler since 2016. Read his stories here.

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com