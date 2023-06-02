Happy Pride! Marina Summers makes it to Times Square billboard

PRIDE. Marina Summers makes it to a billboard on New York City's Times Square.

The drag queen is featured in an ad for Spotify's 'Glow' playlist, which features LGBTQIA+ artists around the world

MANILA, Philippines – Drag queen Marina Summers kicked off Pride month with a bang with an appearance on a billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square.

The billboard advertises music streaming platform Spotify, in particular their “Glow” playlist, which features songs from LGBTQIA+ artists all over the world. Marina’s latest single “ride 4 me” is included in the playlist.

Marina shared an image and a video of the billboard on Twitter on Friday, June 2, saying “Who would have thought that this little Filipina would grace this iconic screen?!?”

“Thank you to Spotify for this opportunity! Happy Pride indeed! Asia to America, next the world, the universe rather!” she said.

WE MADE IT TO NEW YORK TIMESQUARE!!!!!! 😭🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈



Aside from Marina, the billboard has also featured previously other Filipino artists, including Nadine Lustre, Sarah Geronimo, Clara Benin, Ylona Garcia, and BINI.

Marina rose to fame on the first season of Drag Race Philippines, which premiered in August 2022. Her stellar performance throughout the show landed her in the top two. She ultimately finished as the first runner-up after Precious Paula Nicole won the crown.

Since her time on the show, she has performed in various gigs and shows, released several singles, and made an appearance at RuPaul’s Drag Con Los Angeles. – Rappler.com