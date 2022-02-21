Antique governor denies snubbing Leni-Kiko visit

NO SNUB. Governor Rhodora Cadiao, through the Antique provincial administrator denies snub of Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Provincial administrator Nery Duremdes tells public to ‘move on’ while defending the no-show of Governor Rhodora Cadiao, a Marcos Jr.- Duterte supporter

ILOILO City, Philippines – A top official of the Antique provincial government denied that Governor Rhodora Cadiao avoided the February 16 visit of the 2022 presidential tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan in the province’s capital of San Jose.

Antique Provincial Administrator Nery Duremdes wrote an open letter addressed to the public, uploaded on the provincial government’s Facebook page.

Duremdes said Cadiao was in Manila on a personal engagement on the day of the vice president’s visit.

Vice Governor Edgar Denosta became acting governor in her stead and led the welcome for Robredo and Pangilinan.

The provincial administrator said Denosta welcomed Robredo “in [his] personal capacity and in representation of [Cadiao].”

He said Cadiao, in a phone call, relayed that it would have been “an honor and privilege” to welcome the vice president.

“[Cadiao] told me that if she were not in Manila on February 16, it would have been an honor and privilege on her part as Chief Executive of the Province to have welcomed [Robredo], just as she would have with respect to any other visiting dignitary in accordance with her understanding of the rules of propriety and decorum as well as the cherished Antiqueňo virtue of hospitality,” he said.

Duremdes called on the public to “move on” and “reflect” from the reactions, pointing to criticisms of Cadiao not meeting Robredo.

Cadiao, in a leaked letter dated December 27, expressed her support for former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

She was criticized by Antiqueños and other citizens for not meeting with Robredo and Pangilinan during their visit. – Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.