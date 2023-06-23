Ateneo tops Philippine schools in THE Asia university ranking

Ateneo ranks 84th in the Times Higher Education Asia rankings, and is the only Philippine institution in the top 100

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) topped Philippine universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings in 2023.

Ateneo ranked 84th in its debut appearance at the THE Asia rankings, and was the only Philippine institution in the top 100.

The Quezon City-based university had the following scores:

Citations (research influence): 97

Industry income (knowledge transfer): 37.6

International outlook (staff, students, and research): 31.8

Research (volume, income, and reputation): 11.6

Teaching (learning environment): 38.3

Overall: 47.4

“We are honored to enter Times Higher Education’s Asia rankings for the first time, especially being ranked in the top 100,” said ADMU University president Father Roberto Yap.

“This feat is the product of years of hard work of the entire community – from faculty and researchers, to staff, professionals, and administrators, to our students. This only encourages us to further work on our shared mission to engage with society to affect positive change in the world,” Yap added.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines (UP) placed in the 201-250 bracket, and De La Salle University ranked in the 501-600 bracket.

Mapúa University, known for its engineering programs, ranked 601+ on THE’s 2023 Asia rankings.

Other Philippine schools that made an appearance in the platform but were labelled as “reporter” include Cebu Technological University, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, University of Santo Tomas, University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Tarlac Agricultural University, and Visayas State University.

“Reporter” status means that the institution “provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank,” according to THE.

The THE Asia University Rankings 2023 included 928 universities. The universities were assessed based on teaching (30%), research (30%), citations (30%), industry income (2.5%), and international outlook (7.5%).

In October 2022, ADMU also topped the country’s universities in the THE World University Ranking. ADMU placed in the 351-400 bracket, overtaking UP, which placed at 801-1,000. UP had led the Philippine universities in THE world rankings in previous years. – Rappler.com