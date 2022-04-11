Cebu City declares state of calamity due to Agaton

The Cebu City government began preemptive evacuations as early as Saturday, April 9. Vaccinations are also suspended in Metro Cebu LGUs

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama has declared a state of calamity due to tropical storm Agaton effective Monday, April 11.



Work and classes have been suspended on Monday for both government and private sectors.



But Rama added that Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies and other businesses in the private sector may continue their operations for as long as they ensure the safety of their workers.



Agaton developed into a tropical storm over the weekend, but weakened to a tropical depression earlier Monday morning.



But even as the storm weakened, evacuations are still ongoing in disaster prone areas, especially where landslides and flash floods occur, according to Cebu City Councilor Gerardo Carillo, the chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to the Cebu City government, there were 16 reported fire incidents due to the tropical storm, 11 minor rockfall and landslide incidents, seven fallen trees, two floods, two collapsed structures, and one car accident.

The Cebu City government began preemptive evacuations as early as Saturday, April 9.

Other Metro Cebu cities suspend work, vaccinations

Work in government offices is also canceled in the City of Talisay.



“To keep everyone safe and with their families, and as per the recommendation of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO), we will also cancel work at city hall tomorrow,” Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are suspended in Lapu-Lapu City, but work at city hall will still push through.

“Panawagan nako sa mga Oponganon nga nagpuyo sa mga lugar nga daling masakaan og tubig nga ipa-ibabaw ang inyung mga gamit labi na sa inyung mga electrical appliances,” Chan said.

(I am calling on Oponganons who are staying in places where water can easily rise to put their things, especially electrical appliances, in elevated areas)

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said in a statement that agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue.

As of this writing, all classes (public and private) in Cebu have been canceled.



As of 12 noon, the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas (PCG-7) said eight vessels have been grounded, 17 vessels cancelled trips, and at least 371 passengers have been stranded due to Agaton.



Check here for the latest weather updates. – Rappler.com