WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, May 29, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, May 29, 2023, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, May 29, anticipating heavy rain and strong winds from Typhoon Betty (Mawar).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte Solsona – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

