Class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, May 30, as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) affects Northern Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Baguio City – preschool to elementary (public and private)
  • Benguet
    • La Trinidad – preschool to elementary (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)
  • Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
  • La Union
    • Luna – all levels (public and private)

