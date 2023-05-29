WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar)
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, May 30, as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) affects Northern Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Alcala – all levels (public and private)
- Claveria – all levels (public and private)
- Gattaran – all levels (public and private)
- Gonzaga – all levels (public and private)
- Pamplona – all levels (public)
- Santa Praxedes – all levels (public)
- Santo Niño – all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio City – preschool to elementary (public and private)
- Benguet
- La Trinidad – preschool to elementary (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)
- Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)
- La Union
- Luna – all levels (public and private)
