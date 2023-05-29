WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, May 30, as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) affects Northern Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Alcala – all levels (public and private) Claveria – all levels (public and private) Gattaran – all levels (public and private) Gonzaga – all levels (public and private) Pamplona – all levels (public) Santa Praxedes – all levels (public) Santo Niño – all levels (public and private)



Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City – preschool to elementary (public and private)

Benguet La Trinidad – preschool to elementary (public and private)



Ilocos Region

Ilocos Norte – all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur – all levels (public and private)

La Union Luna – all levels (public and private)



