Campaign Convos: The power, and limits, of endorsements

'X endorses Y' is a common headline during election season. Join Rappler campaign reporters talk about recent surprising political endorsements.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Duterte-ally Pantaleon Alvarez endorses Leni. Duterte party PDP-Laban goes for Marcos Junior. Mocha Uson backs Isko. These string of unexpected endorsements have got us all pulling our hair.

Join Rappler campaign reporters discuss and dissect these latest developments in episode 8 of Campaign Convos, weekly kudahan about events shaping the 2022 election season.

What do these alliances and realignments mean for the presidential candidates and who will win in May? How impactful are endorsements in an election where the frontrunner has garnered as much as 60% of voter preference, based on some surveys.

Catch the episode live at 8 pm on Thursday, March 24.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!

Watch or listen to past episodes:

– Rappler.com