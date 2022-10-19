Comelec sets special election in Cavite district vacated by Remulla

POLITICAL HEIR. Political circles in Cavite are expecting Provincial Board Member Crispin Diego 'Ping' Remulla (right) to run for the district post vacated by his father. Dennis Abrina/Rappler

CAVITE, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set for February 25, 2023, the special election for the representative of Cavite’s 7th District.

The post was vacated by Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla when he was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as justice secretary just two weeks after he was reelected unopposed.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez currently serves as caretaker congressman of the district.

The district covers Amadeo, Tanza, Indang, and Trece Martires City.

Below is the calendar of activities for the special election, based on Comelec Resolution No. 10848, promulgated on October 5:

December 5-6, 2022 – Filing of certificates of candidacy at the office of Provincial Election Supervisor Mitzele Veron Morales-Castro at the capitol compound in Trece Martires City.

January 26, 2023 – Start of the election period.

January 26 to February 23, 2023 – Campaign period.

February 25, 2023 – Election day.

As in any election, the following bans will be imposed during the election period: carrying of guns, release of prisoners, use of police as security personnel or bodyguards, transfer of personnel in the civil services (including public school teachers), suspension of any elective officials within the province, raising funds through lotteries and cockfighting.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the special election in Cavite will be automated.

Newly-registered voters, however, cannot participate yet in the said poll since the Election Registration Board (ERB) has yet to approve the applications of new voters.

Garcia said if only one aspirant files his or her candidacy, the Comelec will immediately proclaim him or her as the new representative of Cavite’s 7th District.

Political circles in Cavite are expecting Remulla’s son Crispin Diego “Ping” Remulla to run for district representative. He is currently a provincial board member.

Justice Secretary Remulla has been the subject of resignation calls from some sectors after his eldest son, Juanito Jose, was caught in possession of high-grade marijuana last week. While Remulla vowed not to intervene in his son’s case, critics cited conflict of interest, saying his position would still create pressure on prosecutors.

Meanwhile, President Marcos said there was “no basis” for Remulla to resign. Lawmakers, including some from the opposition, as well as Cavite’s congressional representatives and mayors have issued statements expressing support for Remulla. – Rappler.com