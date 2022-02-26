[WATCH] In The Running: CNN Philippines vice-presidential debate

Make sense of the debate and what the candidates' answers indicate about where their campaign strategy is at this point

MANILA, Philippines – Seven vice-presidential candidates will face off in a debate organized by CNN Philippines and happening at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday, February 26.

Confirmed to join the debate are Walden Bello, Rizalito David, Manny SD Lopez, Willie Ong, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto.

Survey frontrunner Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is skipping Saturday’s debate, while Buhay Representative Lito Atienza, who earlier confirmed his attendance, has “begged off” due to a knee replacement surgery, according to CNN Philippines.

Join Rappler editors, columnists and reporters for a special episode of In The Running to make sense of the debate, the issues they tackled, and what their answers indicate about where their campaign strategy is at this point.