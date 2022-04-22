Philippine elections
Picture of presidentiables
‘Nakalatag na’: Lacson-Sotto tandem ‘likely’ to skip reset Comelec debates over schedule issues

Rambo Talabong
PERSON TO PERSON. Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III speak with supporters directly in Antipolo, Rizal on Friday, April 22.

Team Lacson-Sotto

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III have activities in Masbate and Metro Manila on the rescheduled Comelec debate dates

The tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said they might skip the final set of debates of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), citing their strict schedule with only two weeks left before the elections.

Nakalatag na eh (Everything is already set),” Sotto said in a briefing with reporters on Friday, April 22.

This came after the Comelec postponed the vice president and presidential debates to April 30 and May 1, respectively, after the poll body’s contractor’s P14-million debt to debate venue Sofitel.

Lacson and Sotto were informed of the postponement on Thursday, April 21, just two days before the initially scheduled debate weekend.

Based on Lacson and Sotto’s schedule shared with reporters, they have activities in Masbate and Metro Manila on April 30 and May 1. Sotto said their supporters in those areas were already looking forward to the events and they could not let them down.

Meanwhile, Lacson did not see his potential absence in the debate as a substantial loss to his campaign, citing his praised performance in earlier debates.

“I have proven myself in other forums,” said Lacson. – Rappler.com

Rambo Talabong

Rambo Talabong covers the House of Representatives and local governments for Rappler. Prior to this, he covered security and crime. He was named Jaime V. Ongpin Fellow in 2019 for his reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. In 2021, he was selected as a journalism fellow by the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics.
