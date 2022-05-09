Keon wins Laoag City mayoral race

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Despite being dropped by his own relatives and saying that the 2022 polls had seen him “walking a road of treachery,” incumbent Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon emerged victorious in a tight three-way mayoral race.

As of 1:27 am on Tuesday, May 10, Keon, who broke the decades-long hold of the Fariñases in their Laoag city stronghold in 2019, won by a margin of 204 votes against the second placer Chevylle Fariñas.

97.99% of precincts have reported results so far based on real-time data from the Comelec transparency server. Based on current tallies, Keon garnered 25,071 votes, while Fariñas garnered 24,867 votes. His rival, Toto Lazo, meanwhile, garnered 15,747 votes.

The estranged Marcos kin ran a heated local campaign, at times engaging in a word war with his rival Lazo and tried to pick himself up after his own relatives did not back his reelection bid.

The Marcos clan fielded Keon in 2019 despite being at odds in the past, particularly in 2010 when he squared off with Imee Marcos for Ilocos Norte governor.

In December last year, Keon said that he was “bewildered” and found it “hard to accept” that his family “could believe the false narratives concocted by his detractors which could be why his relatives did not back his reelection bid.

The Marcoses’ decision not to back Keon stemmed from the issues and controversies that hounded Keon relating to his performance as a Laoag City mayor.

“There’s still a standard on performance and governance and it is a big responsibility,” said his nephew and incumbent governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based fellow and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.