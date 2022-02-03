LIST: Former soldiers, cops gunning for posts in the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines – In every election since retired general and former defense secretary Fidel Ramos won the presidency in 1992, former soldiers and policemen have run for public office.
Some of them have won national seats. Among them is ex-national police chief Senator Panfilo Lacson, who is running for president for the second time in 2022, and retired colonel Gregorio Honasan II, who is running again for the Senate in May.
In the 2022 Philippine elections, a total of 43 ex-cops and retired soldiers are either seeking national and local posts or are being nominated by party-list organizations:
- 1 for president
- 3 for senator
- 10 running under party lists
- 2 for governor
- 24 for mayor
- 3 for vice mayor
All of them are alumni of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).
Highest number from Duterte’s party
At least 10 ex-soldiers and cops are seeking reelection, while three are unopposed.
The ex-soldier running for mayor of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, is the brother of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu. Of the three PMA graduates running for the Senate, one is a newbie in politics, retired Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar, while two are attempting a comeback.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban, has the highest number of ex-military and police officers running, with seven.
PDP is followed by Nacionalista Party, with five, and Lacson’s party, Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, with four.
Only former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is the retired military officer running under the once-ruling Liberal Party. Honasan is running as independent.
At least six party-list groups are represented by ex-soldiers and former policemen.
Below is the complete list of former uniformed men seeking national and local posts in 2022:
For president
- Panfilo Lacson
PMA Matatag Class of 1971
Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR)
For senator
- Guillermo Eleazar
PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
PDR
- Gregorio Honasan II
PMA Matatag Class of 1971
Independent
- Antonio Trillanes IV
PMA Marilag Class of 1995
Liberal Party
For party list
- 4P’s
Elpidio Gabriel Jr.
PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
- Abante Pilipinas
Mao Aplasca
PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
- Ako Bisdak
Ernesto Enriquez
PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
- Kamalayan
Raymundo Ferrer
PMA Masikap Class of 1977
- Magdalo
Manuel Cabochan
PMA Marilag Class of 1995
Eugene Gonzales
PMA Marilag Class of 1995
Ian Luis Badecao
PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002
- PRAI
Reynaldo Velasco
PMA Matatag Class of 1971
Van Luspo
PMA Makabayan Class of 1975
Getulio Napeñas Jr.
PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
For governor
- Kalinga
Conrado Dieza Jr.
PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992
Partido Federal ng Pilipinas
- Zambales
Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. (Reelectionist)
PMA Magiting Class of 1970
Sulong Zambales Party (SZP)
For mayor
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio City
Benjamin Magalong (Reelectionist)
PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)
Ilocos Region
- Bangui, Ilocos Norte
Fidel Cimatu Jr. (Reelectionist)
PMA Masikap Class of 1977
Nacionalista Party (NP)
- Anda, Pangasinan
Gilbert Sosa
PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
Reform PH People’s Party
- Lingayen, Pangasinan
Leopoldo Bataoil (Reelectionist)
PMA Magilas Class of 1976
National Unity Party (NUP)
- Mangaldan, Pangasinan
Arturo Lomibao
PMA Masigasig Class of 1972
People’s Reform Party
- San Fabian, Pangasinan
Juvenal Azurin
PMA Sanghaya Class of 2000
Aksyon Demokratiko
- San Quintin, Pangasinan
Nerio Ignacio
PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan
Cagayan Valley
- Calayan, Cagayan
Joseph Llopis (Reelectionist; unopposed)
PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992
NP
- Lal-lo, Cagayan
James Jacob
PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
NP
- Rizal, Cagayan
Ralph Mamauag
PMA Bigkis-Lahi Class of 1990
NP
- Sanchez-Mira, Cagayan
Abraham Bagasin
PMA Matikas Class of 1983
PDP-Laban
- Sta. Teresita, Cagayan
Rodrigo De Gracia (Reelectionist; unopposed)
PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
NP
- Tuguegarao City
Jefferson Soriano (Reelectionist)
PMA Magilas Class of 1976
NPC
Central Luzon
- Bongabon, Nueva Ecija
Ricardo Padilla
PMA Masikap Class of 1977
Unang Sigaw
- San Antonio, Nueva Ecija
Agripino Javier
PMA Sandiwa Class of 1985
PDP-Laban
- San Marcelino, Zambales
Elmer Soria (Unopposed)
PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
SZP
Calabarzon
- Rodriguez, Rizal
Ronnie Evangelista
PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
PDP-Laban
Bicol
- Paracale, Camarines Norte
Efren Yebra
PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980
PDR
- San Fernando, Camarines Sur
Fermin Mabulo (Reelectionist)
PMA Marilag Class of 1995
PDP-Laban
- Magarao, Camarines Sur
Ariel Bernardo
PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980
PDP-Laban
Western Visayas
- Sara, Iloilo
Jon Aying (Reelectionist)
PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
PDP-Laban
Eastern Visayas
- Albuera, Leyte
Louie Dagoy
PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
Lakas-CMD
- Tabontabon, Leyte
Honorio Agnila
PMA Sambisig Class of 1991
PDR
Davao Region
- Hagonoy, Davao del Sur
Conrado Laza
PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978
Hugpong ng Pagbabago
For vice mayor
Central Luzon
- San Manuel, Tarlac
Benjamin Tesoro (Reelectionist)
PMA Makabayan Class of 1975
NPC
Calabarzon
- Rodriguez, Rizal
Jun Caparas
PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
PDP-Laban
- Silang, Cavite
Edward Carranza
PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
NUP
