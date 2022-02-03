LIST: Former soldiers, cops gunning for posts in the 2022 elections

All of them are alumni of the Philippine Military Academy

MANILA, Philippines – In every election since retired general and former defense secretary Fidel Ramos won the presidency in 1992, former soldiers and policemen have run for public office.

Some of them have won national seats. Among them is ex-national police chief Senator Panfilo Lacson, who is running for president for the second time in 2022, and retired colonel Gregorio Honasan II, who is running again for the Senate in May.

In the 2022 Philippine elections, a total of 43 ex-cops and retired soldiers are either seeking national and local posts or are being nominated by party-list organizations:

1 for president

3 for senator

10 running under party lists

2 for governor

governor 24 for mayor

3 for vice mayor

All of them are alumni of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Highest number from Duterte’s party

At least 10 ex-soldiers and cops are seeking reelection, while three are unopposed.

The ex-soldier running for mayor of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, is the brother of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu. Of the three PMA graduates running for the Senate, one is a newbie in politics, retired Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar, while two are attempting a comeback.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban, has the highest number of ex-military and police officers running, with seven.

PDP is followed by Nacionalista Party, with five, and Lacson’s party, Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, with four.

Only former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is the retired military officer running under the once-ruling Liberal Party. Honasan is running as independent.

At least six party-list groups are represented by ex-soldiers and former policemen.

Below is the complete list of former uniformed men seeking national and local posts in 2022:

For president

Panfilo Lacson

PMA Matatag Class of 1971

Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR)

For senator

Guillermo Eleazar

PMA Hinirang Class of 1987

PDR





Gregorio Honasan II
PMA Matatag Class of 1971
Independent

PMA Matatag Class of 1971

Independent





Antonio Trillanes IV
PMA Marilag Class of 1995
Liberal Party

PMA Marilag Class of 1995

Liberal Party

For party list

4P’s

Elpidio Gabriel Jr.

PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986

Abante Pilipinas

Mao Aplasca

PMA Hinirang Class of 1987

Ako Bisdak

Ernesto Enriquez

PMA Maharlika Class of 1984

Kamalayan

Raymundo Ferrer

PMA Masikap Class of 1977





Raymundo Ferrer PMA Masikap Class of 1977 Magdalo

Manuel Cabochan

PMA Marilag Class of 1995



Eugene Gonzales

PMA Marilag Class of 1995



Ian Luis Badecao

PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002





Manuel Cabochan PMA Marilag Class of 1995 Eugene Gonzales PMA Marilag Class of 1995 Ian Luis Badecao PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002 PRAI

Reynaldo Velasco

PMA Matatag Class of 1971



Van Luspo

Van Luspo
PMA Makabayan Class of 1975



Getulio Napeñas Jr.

PMA Sandigan Class of 1982

For governor

Kalinga

Conrado Dieza Jr.

PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

Zambales

Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. (Reelectionist)

PMA Magiting Class of 1970

Sulong Zambales Party (SZP)

For mayor

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City

Benjamin Magalong (Reelectionist)

PMA Sandigan Class of 1982

Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)

Ilocos Region

Bangui, Ilocos Norte

Fidel Cimatu Jr. (Reelectionist)

PMA Masikap Class of 1977

Nacionalista Party (NP)

Anda, Pangasinan

Gilbert Sosa

PMA Maharlika Class of 1984

Reform PH People’s Party

Lingayen, Pangasinan

Leopoldo Bataoil (Reelectionist)

PMA Magilas Class of 1976

National Unity Party (NUP)

Mangaldan, Pangasinan

Arturo Lomibao

PMA Masigasig Class of 1972

People’s Reform Party

San Fabian, Pangasinan

Juvenal Azurin

PMA Sanghaya Class of 2000

Aksyon Demokratiko

San Quintin, Pangasinan

Nerio Ignacio

PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978

Kilusang Bagong Lipunan

Cagayan Valley

Calayan, Cagayan

Joseph Llopis (Reelectionist; unopposed)

PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992

NP

Lal-lo, Cagayan

James Jacob

PMA Maharlika Class of 1984

NP

Rizal, Cagayan

Ralph Mamauag

PMA Bigkis-Lahi Class of 1990

NP

Sanchez-Mira, Cagayan

Abraham Bagasin

PMA Matikas Class of 1983

PDP-Laban

Sta. Teresita, Cagayan

Rodrigo De Gracia (Reelectionist; unopposed)

PMA Sandigan Class of 1982

NP

Tuguegarao City

Jefferson Soriano (Reelectionist)

PMA Magilas Class of 1976

NPC

Central Luzon

Bongabon, Nueva Ecija

Ricardo Padilla

PMA Masikap Class of 1977

Unang Sigaw

San Antonio, Nueva Ecija

Agripino Javier

PMA Sandiwa Class of 1985

PDP-Laban

San Marcelino, Zambales

Elmer Soria (Unopposed)

PMA Sandigan Class of 1982

SZP

Calabarzon

Rodriguez, Rizal

Ronnie Evangelista

PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986

PDP-Laban

Bicol

Paracale, Camarines Norte

Efren Yebra

PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980

PDR

San Fernando, Camarines Sur

Fermin Mabulo (Reelectionist)

PMA Marilag Class of 1995

PDP-Laban

Magarao, Camarines Sur

Ariel Bernardo

PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980

PDP-Laban

Western Visayas

Sara, Iloilo

Jon Aying (Reelectionist)

PMA Maharlika Class of 1984

PDP-Laban

Eastern Visayas

Albuera, Leyte

Louie Dagoy

PMA Hinirang Class of 1987

Lakas-CMD

Tabontabon, Leyte

Honorio Agnila

PMA Sambisig Class of 1991

PDR

Davao Region

Hagonoy, Davao del Sur

Conrado Laza

PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978

Hugpong ng Pagbabago

For vice mayor

Central Luzon

San Manuel, Tarlac

Benjamin Tesoro (Reelectionist)

PMA Makabayan Class of 1975

NPC

Calabarzon

Rodriguez, Rizal

Jun Caparas

PMA Hinirang Class of 1987

PDP-Laban

Silang, Cavite

Edward Carranza

PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986

NUP

– Rappler.com