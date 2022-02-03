Philippine elections
LIST: Former soldiers, cops gunning for posts in the 2022 elections

Jairo Bolledo
MANILA, Philippines – In every election since retired general and former defense secretary Fidel Ramos won the presidency in 1992, former soldiers and policemen have run for public office.

Some of them have won national seats. Among them is ex-national police chief Senator Panfilo Lacson, who is running for president for the second time in 2022, and retired colonel Gregorio Honasan II, who is running again for the Senate in May.

In the 2022 Philippine elections, a total of 43 ex-cops and retired soldiers are either seeking national and local posts or are being nominated by party-list organizations:

  • 1 for president
  • 3 for senator
  • 10 running under party lists
  • 2 for governor
  • 24 for mayor
  • 3 for vice mayor

All of them are alumni of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Highest number from Duterte’s party

At least 10 ex-soldiers and cops are seeking reelection, while three are unopposed.

The ex-soldier running for mayor of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, is the brother of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu. Of the three PMA graduates running for the Senate, one is a newbie in politics, retired Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar, while two are attempting a comeback.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban, has the highest number of ex-military and police officers running, with seven.

PDP is followed by Nacionalista Party, with five, and Lacson’s party, Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma, with four.

Only former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is the retired military officer running under the once-ruling Liberal Party. Honasan is running as independent.

At least six party-list groups are represented by ex-soldiers and former policemen.

Below is the complete list of former uniformed men seeking national and local posts in 2022:  

For president
  • Panfilo Lacson
    PMA Matatag Class of 1971
    Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR)
For senator
  • Guillermo Eleazar
    PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
    PDR

  • Gregorio Honasan II
    PMA Matatag Class of 1971
    Independent

  • Antonio Trillanes IV
    PMA Marilag Class of 1995
    Liberal Party
For party list
  • 4P’s
    Elpidio Gabriel Jr.
    PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
  • Abante Pilipinas
    Mao Aplasca
    PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
  • Ako Bisdak
    Ernesto Enriquez
    PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
  • Kamalayan
    Raymundo Ferrer
    PMA Masikap Class of 1977

  • Magdalo
    Manuel Cabochan
    PMA Marilag Class of 1995

    Eugene Gonzales
    PMA Marilag Class of 1995

    Ian Luis Badecao
    PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002

  • PRAI
    Reynaldo Velasco
    PMA Matatag Class of 1971

    Van Luspo
    PMA Makabayan Class of 1975

    Getulio Napeñas Jr.
    PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
For governor
  • Kalinga
    Conrado Dieza Jr.
    PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992
    Partido Federal ng Pilipinas
  • Zambales
    Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. (Reelectionist)
    PMA Magiting Class of 1970
    Sulong Zambales Party (SZP)
For mayor

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Baguio City
    Benjamin Magalong (Reelectionist)
    PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
    Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)

Ilocos Region

  • Bangui, Ilocos Norte
    Fidel Cimatu Jr. (Reelectionist)
    PMA Masikap Class of 1977
    Nacionalista Party (NP)
  • Anda, Pangasinan
    Gilbert Sosa
    PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
    Reform PH People’s Party
  • Lingayen, Pangasinan
    Leopoldo Bataoil (Reelectionist)
    PMA Magilas Class of 1976
    National Unity Party (NUP)
  • Mangaldan, Pangasinan
    Arturo Lomibao
    PMA Masigasig Class of 1972
    People’s Reform Party
  • San Fabian, Pangasinan
    Juvenal Azurin
    PMA Sanghaya Class of 2000
    Aksyon Demokratiko
  • San Quintin, Pangasinan
    Nerio Ignacio
    PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978
    Kilusang Bagong Lipunan

Cagayan Valley

  • Calayan, Cagayan
    Joseph Llopis (Reelectionist; unopposed)
    PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992
    NP
  • Lal-lo, Cagayan
    James Jacob
    PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
    NP
  • Rizal, Cagayan
    Ralph Mamauag
    PMA Bigkis-Lahi Class of 1990
    NP
  • Sanchez-Mira, Cagayan
    Abraham Bagasin
    PMA Matikas Class of 1983
    PDP-Laban
  • Sta. Teresita, Cagayan
    Rodrigo De Gracia (Reelectionist; unopposed)
    PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
    NP
  • Tuguegarao City
    Jefferson Soriano (Reelectionist)
    PMA Magilas Class of 1976
    NPC

Central Luzon

  • Bongabon, Nueva Ecija
    Ricardo Padilla
    PMA Masikap Class of 1977
    Unang Sigaw
  • San Antonio, Nueva Ecija
    Agripino Javier
    PMA Sandiwa Class of 1985
    PDP-Laban
  • San Marcelino, Zambales
    Elmer Soria (Unopposed)
    PMA Sandigan Class of 1982
    SZP

Calabarzon

  • Rodriguez, Rizal
    Ronnie Evangelista
    PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
    PDP-Laban

Bicol

  • Paracale, Camarines Norte
    Efren Yebra
    PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980
    PDR
  • San Fernando, Camarines Sur
    Fermin Mabulo (Reelectionist)
    PMA Marilag Class of 1995
    PDP-Laban
  • Magarao, Camarines Sur
    Ariel Bernardo
    PMA Mapitagan Class of 1980
    PDP-Laban

Western Visayas

  • Sara, Iloilo
    Jon Aying (Reelectionist)
    PMA Maharlika Class of 1984
    PDP-Laban

Eastern Visayas

  • Albuera, Leyte
    Louie Dagoy
    PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
    Lakas-CMD
  • Tabontabon, Leyte
    Honorio Agnila
    PMA Sambisig Class of 1991
    PDR

Davao Region

  • Hagonoy, Davao del Sur
    Conrado Laza
    PMA Makatarungan Class of 1978
    Hugpong ng Pagbabago
For vice mayor

Central Luzon

  • San Manuel, Tarlac
    Benjamin Tesoro (Reelectionist)
    PMA Makabayan Class of 1975
    NPC

Calabarzon

  • Rodriguez, Rizal
    Jun Caparas
    PMA Hinirang Class of 1987
    PDP-Laban
  • Silang, Cavite
    Edward Carranza
    PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986
    NUP

– Rappler.com

Jairo Bolledo

Jairo Bolledo is a multimedia reporter at Rappler covering the police, crime, military, and security.
