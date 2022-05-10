Manny Pacquiao concedes to Marcos Jr.

Play Video

MANILA, Philippines – Anti-corruption presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao conceded the race to dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr..

On Tuesday night, May 10, Pacquiao issued a recorded statement admitting defeat to the presumptive president.

“Marunong ako tumanggap ng pagkatalo. Sana lang, kahit talo ako sa laban na ito, panalo pa rin ang mga kapwa ko Pilipino, ‘yung mga naghihirap,” Pacquiao said. (I know how to accept defeat. But I hope that even though I lost this race, my countrymen, especially the poor, still win in this scenario.)

Pacquiao bid Marcos well wishes.

“Sa ating susunod na pangulong Bongbong Marcos, ako’y nananalangin sa tagumpay ng inyong administrasyon na maraming mahihirap ang mai-angat ang buhay at matulungan,” Pacquiao said.

(To the next president Bongbong Marcos, I pray for the success of your administration, that the poor will be provided help and their lives will become better.)

Since the count started, Pacquiao has consistently ranked third among presidential candidates, mirroring the latest preelection survey.

Based on the partial and unofficial results, Pacquiao has 3,627,979 votes as of 11:10 pm on Tuesday, with 98.17% of precincts reporting results.

Frontrunner Marcos has more than 31 million votes as of Tuesday night and poised to be the first majority president post-EDSA People Power Revolution.

During the campaign, Pacquiao repeatedly slammed Marcos and his family. According to him, Filipinos should open their eyes to the possibility of another Martial Law under a Marcos presidency in a bid to revise history, erase tax liabilities, and reclaim seized assets.

Since the campaign started, Pacquiao consistently earned single-digit numbers in preelection surveys.

Despite low numbers, Pacquiao told the media then that he would not withdraw from the race and would only do so if he receives a sign from God.

Pacquiao retired from his boxing career after announcing that he would be gunning for the presidency. He will be back to private life as his Senate term ends in June. He said he will continue to help the poor through his foundation.

Aside from Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has also conceded to Marcos. – Rappler.com