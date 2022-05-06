Philippine elections
LIVE: Pacquiao miting de avance in Cebu

LIVE: Pacquiao miting de avance in Cebu
CEBU, Philippines – Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao is holding a miting de avance in Cebu province, the Visayas leg of his advanced rallies.

The event will take place on Friday, May 6, along 3rd Avenue in Cebu City. Pre-program activities will start at 5 pm while the rally proper is expected to start at 8 pm.

Running mate Lito Atienza will be unable to join Pacquiao in the Visayas miting de avance.

