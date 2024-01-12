Dwight Howard challenges Manny Pacquiao to 3-point contest in meeting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao hosts former NBA star Dwight Howard and members of the Strong Group Athletics at his Makati City home

MANILA, Philippines – Pacman meets Superman.

Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao met Dwight Howard as he hosted the former NBA star and members of the Strong Group Athletics at his Makati City home on Thursday, January 11.

In town to bolster the Strong Group crew that will see action in the Dubai International Basketball Championship this month, Howard played chess with Pacquiao and managed to get his shoe signed by the boxing legend.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Star – nicknamed “Superman” during his NBA prime – even challenged Pacquiao to a three-point contest.

“Who y’all got? Me and Manny in a three-point [contest]. Y’all think he can beat me?” Howard said in a video posted on Instagram.

Although not known for his long-range game, Howard joined the three-point contest during the All-Star festivities of the T1 League in Taiwan, where he saw action for the Taoyuan Leopards last year.

Pacquiao, of course, is no stranger to basketball after playing briefly in the PBA.

“After Dubai, I’m coming back here and I’m going against you. The real Thrilla in Manila,” added Howard, referencing the historic 1975 heavyweight title fight between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at the Araneta Coliseum.

Howard also joked that he will tap Pacquiao as his trainer for a potential bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

“I finally found a trainer to prepare me for this Jake Paul fight,” Howard wrote on X.

Aside from Howard, Pacquiao linked up with other Strong Group reinforcements Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson, and McKenzie Moore, and coaches Charles Tiu and Brian Goorjian.

Strong Group seeks to rule the Dubai tilt scheduled from January 19 to 28 after a quarterfinal exit last year. – Rappler.com