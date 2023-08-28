EMBO residents protest Taguig transfer in motorcade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEFEND MAKATI. Residents of EMBO protest the takeover of Taguig of their barangays, on August 27, 2023.

Hundreds join a blue and white protest where they called for a plebiscite that will determine the jurisdiction of 10 barangays formerly under Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the drizzle and cloudy skies, major streets in the barangays of Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) were dominated by blue and white colors on Sunday, August 27, as hundreds of vehicles joined a motorcade to protest the transfer of EMBO barangays to Taguig.

At around 4 pm, vehicles, mostly motorcycles adorned with blue balloons, started to line up on Lawton Avenue. People wore white shirts with “#proudmakatizen,” showing their strong connection to Makati.

DEFEND MAKATI. Residents of EMBO protest the takeover of Taguig of their barangays, on August 27, 2023. James Patrick Cruz/Rappler

Many of them chanted accompanied by the melody of the jingle “Sigaw Makati.”

Among those who joined the protest was 68-year-old Elinda Mendoza from West Rembo, who called for a plebiscite that she hopes would return their barangay to Makati.

“Mula ng maliit kami nandito na kami. Kaya kayong mga taga-Taguig, doon na lang kayo sa Taguig. ‘Wag na kayong pumunta sa territory namin. Ang hinahabol lang namin plebesito para malaman namin sino ba talaga ang may ari ng Makati (EMBO),” Mendoza said.

(Since we were young, we’ve been here. So, all of you from Taguig, just stay in Taguig. Don’t come to our territory. What we’re pushing for is a plebiscite to find out who really owns EMBO.)

Mendoza’s plea for a plebiscite echoed a sentiment among those at the gathering: that people themselves should determine their jurisdiction.

As the caravan passed by the streets of EMBO, a number of residents splashed banners to show their support for Makati. Some also raised their fist in the air as a symbol of defiance.

DEFEND MAKATI. A resident of EMBO protests the takeover of Taguig of their barangays, on August 27, 2023. James Patrick Cruz/Rappler

The two-hour motorcade concluded in Makati Park where the protesters held a short program.

Angelo Estrada, a resident of Barangay Comembo, however, said that their protest won’t end there.

“Hindi kami titigil hanggat hindi namin nakukuha yung plebesito para sa mga taga-EMBO,” Angelo Estrada said. (We won’t stop until we obtain the plebiscite for the people of EMBO.) – Rappler.com