LOOK: First Philippines, US, Japan joint coast guard exercises begin

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the Japanese patrol vessel Akitsushima (PLH-32) as it docks at the port of Manila for the opening ceremony of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan's first trilateral coast guard exercise in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023.

Australia is an observer in the first-ever maritime exercise of the coast guards of the Philippines, Japan, and United States

MANILA, Philippines – The coast guards of the United States (USCG), Japan (JCG), and the Philippine (PCG) kicked off Thursday, June 1, their weeklong trilateral maritime exercise in Mariveles, Bataan. The first of its kind maritime maneuver between the coast guards of the three countries.

The exercise was an initiative of the United States and Japan, while Australia would join as an observer, said Philippine coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said in a pre-event briefing Monday.

Welcome ceremonies led by host PCG were held at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Port of Manila.

A statement from the its embassy said the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) “will deploy Akitsushima (PLH-32) for the exercise. The PCG will send BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Boracay (FPB-2401), and one 44-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV), while the USCG will send USCGC Stratton (WMSL-752).

“Two of the participating vessels from the PCG, the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) and the 44-meter MRRV, were acquired through the JICA-DOTr Maritime Safety Improvement Project.

Here are photos of the Day 1 of the weeklong exercise in the West Philippine Sea.

Japan Coast Guard’s Captain Toru Imai, Commanding Officer, Akitsushima; Philippine Coast Guard’s Captain Antonio Sontillanosa, Commanding Officer, MRRV 9702; and U.S. Coast Guard’s Captain Brian Krautler, Commanding Officer, Stratton pose for a photograph during the opening ceremony for the Philippines, U.S. and Japan’s first trilateral coast guard exercise, at the port of Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard welcome the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) as it docks at the port of Manila for the opening ceremony of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan’s first trilateral coast guard exercise in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) docks at the port of Manila for the opening ceremony of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan’s first trilateral coast guard exercise in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard walk past the Japanese patrol vessel Akitsushima (PLH-32) as it docks at the port of Manila for the opening ceremony of the Philippines, U.S. and Japan’s first trilateral coast guard exercise in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard hold the national flags of the U.S., Japan, and the Philippines during the opening ceremony for the three countries’ first trilateral coast guard exercise, at the port of Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

– Rappler.com