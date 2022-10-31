Rappler Talk: Assessing Marcos government’s response to Paeng

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Paeng unleashed heavy rains and winds in the Philippines in the final days of October, triggering massive floods and landslides resulting in the deaths of at least 98 people.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a one-year state of national calamity, a suggestion that the chief executive said he will evaluate, but which already has the full support of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin, however, is concerned a nationwide declaration would subject government funds to misuse.

Rappler multimedia reporter Dwight de Leon talks to former NDRRMC chief Alexander Pama to discuss what such a proposal entails, and to assess the administration’s response to the deadly weather disturbance.

