Abra court quashes rebellion charge against community journalist, six others

DEFIANCE. Six of the accused activists, (L-R) Steve Tauli, Sarah Alikes, Niño Oconer, Windel Bolinget, Lulu Gimenez, and Florence Kang, after posting bail last February 20, 2023.

Judge Corpuz Alzate of the Bangued RTC Branch 2 quashes warrants against the seven petitioners, saying the two survivors of an October 2022 New People's Army attack did not identify them as participants

BAGUIO CITY — The Abra Regional Trial Court on Thursday, May 11 granted the motion to quash rebellion charges that the military filed against a community journalist and six other activists and development workers in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions.

“… Jennifer Awingan, Sarah Abellon-Alikes, Stephen Tauli, Windel Bolinget, Lucia Lourdes Gimenes, Nino Joseph Oconer, and Florence Kang were NEVER identified…. (and) hereby EXCLUDED from the information for lack of probable cause,” Judge Corpuz Alzate of the Bangued RTC Branch 2 said in his decision.

He also ordered the quashing of all warrants issued against the seven petitioners.

Oconer is the Ilocos Correspondent of Northern Dispatch. Bolingert, Tauli, and Awingan are leaders of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance. Abellon-Alikes and Kang are development workers, and Gimenez is a peasant rights activist.

The 24th Infantry Battalion implicated them in the October 2022 ambush by New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong, Abra, that resulted in the death of two soldiers.

QUASHED. The May 11, 2023 decision by Judge Corpuz Alzate of the Bangued (Abra) Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 2 quashed the rebellion charges filed by the military against a community journalist and six other activists and development workers. Cordillera Human Rights Alliance

The judge said the two survivors from the attack did not identify the seven individuals. They only named Jovencio Tangbawan and Dalcedo Dumayon as perpetrators, he pointed out.

His decision also noted that the seven petitioners were added on the information just on basis of the claim that they are leaders of the guerrilla unit linked to the two other suspects.

Police arrested Awingan last January 30 in her home in Baguio City. She posted bail on February 12, followed by the six individuals on February 20.

The respondents experienced red-tagging and harassment from state security forces before filing the case.

Several of them have also faced charges filed by the police and military in the past, which the courts eventually dismissed. – Rappler.com