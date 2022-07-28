Abra under state of calamity after Luzon earthquake

TILTED. The strong tremor causes a commercial building in Abra to tilt on July 27, 2022.

The move will allow the Abra provincial government to use its calamity reserve fund for faster aid delivery to affected residents

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Abra was placed under a state of calamity in the wake of the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Wednesday, July 27.

Resolution No. 180, which was approved unanimously by Abra’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Thursday, July 28, said the declaration would allow the provincial government and its 27 local government units “to respond to the immediate needs of Abrenios,” and tap its calamity reserve fund.

The provincial government said that based on initial reports, 80% of Abra’s population was affected by the earthquake.

“[S]uch a disaster has destroyed power lines, placing Abra into province-wide brownout, and the destruction of houses, buildings, and bridges [has] paralyzed the operation of business establishments [and] displaced a lot of Abrenios as they stay out of their homes without food.”

Based on the situation report provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday at 6 am, the earthquake killed at least four people, with one of the fatalities in Abra.

The tremor also caused damage worth at least P33.8 million.

The earthquake struck at 8:43 am on Wednesday, with its epicenter in Tayum, Abra. – Rappler.com