Angeles lay leaders call for action to prevent water woes, protect watershed

PANEL DISCUSSION. Representatives from the concerned government units and private sectors discuss various environmental issues focused on water resource challenges and the Angeles Watershed in a environmental symposium held at the Holy Angel University on April 29.

The group Laikko Pampanga cite a study by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency which says 11 provinces and 90 cities in the country will face serious water shortages by 2025

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Environment advocates here called on Monday, April 29, for urgent action to solve looming water resource challenges and to protect the Angeles Watershed.

The enviromental symposium held at the Holy Angel University was dubbed “Water, Trees, and Me.” It gathered governmental organizations, academic institutions, lay leaders, students, and private individuals to develop concrete and sustainable actions and legislative resolutions on water shortage in the province of Pampanga.

Catholic lay leader group and lead organizer, Lebadura, Asin, Ilaw, at Kinabukasan ay Ako (Laikko) Pampanga, cited the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) research study on the Integrated Water Resources Management for Poverty Alleviation and Economic Development in the Pampanga River Basin.

Laikko lead convenor James Pasamonte said a concrete legislation such as an ordinance or a resolution was needed declaring Angeles Watershed as a conservation site or protected area.

The Angeles Watershed located in Barangay Sapangbato has approximately a land area of 5,000 hectares occupied by both Aetas and non-Aeta farmers.

Pasamonte also said the river basins in Luzon such as the Pampanga river will face serious shortages by 2025. The study, he added, spreads over the administrative area of 11 provinces and 90 cities and municipalities in the country.

“We have an issue with water shortage already and we are hoping this is a call for action. We are hoping that at the end of this we will have more concrete actions such as a preemptive resolution or ordinance to declare the watershed as a conservation site,” said Pasamonte.

“Look at what happened in Bohol. How much more now if we are not going to do anything. It might get worse than what we saw in Bohol. I’m not saying it’s a disaster but there was already legislation and it’s a protected area and yet people were able to violate something to protect that area,” he added.

A resort in Bohol was issued a revocation permit after it went viral on social media as the structure was built within the protected zone of the Chocolate Hills in Sagbayan town.

Several studies from Angeles University Foundation were also presented, including a preliminary survey of transient stream as well as a quantitative ethnobotanical survey and conservation status of fauna in Barangay Sapangbato.

Among the issues raised during the discussion was the alarming effect of man-made climate change such as the cutting of trees and poor planning by local government units. Such factors can be addressed through a “proactive approach” towards water woes and other environmental challenges, said Pasamonte.

A high increase of water demand is expected in 2025 due to the booming population and service coverage ratio of the public water supply system.

Another JICA study, also cited nine cities in the country that are projected to encounter significant water constraints in the near future. These are: Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Davao City, Baguio City, Angeles City, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Zamboanga City.

A signature pledge of commitment to show their support for a call for action was also signed between public and private sectors including Bases and Conversion Development Authority chief Delfin Lorenzana, Clark Development Corporation chair Edgardo Pamintuan, Subic-Clark Alliance for Development executive director Amee Fabros, Holy Angel University president Leopoldo Jaime Valdes Jr, Abak Association Inc, Laikko president Renato Galang, and Aguman Sinupan Singsing administration director Joy Cruz. – Rappler.com

