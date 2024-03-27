Barangay prepares to be the hub Angeles City’s Holy Week activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIETE PALABRAS. The two-day theatrical interpretation of the Passion of Christ has an integration of Kapampangan culture and language. It will be the official entry of Angeles City to the 2024 International Film Festival Manhattan in New York.

For over a century, Barangay Lourdes Northwest is Angeles City's center of Holy Week activities. with the traditional 'senakulo' to flagellations and crucifixions

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Angeles City ramped up its Semana Santa preparations in one of its barangays as thousands of tourists are expected this year to converge in this area bidding to become the hub of the city’s Holy Week activities.

For over a century, Barangay Lourdes Northwest was the center of Holy Week activities in Angeles City. From the traditional senakulo to flagellations and crucifixions, this small village bids to reestablish its pious reputation which was temporarily put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No less than the village chief Nicanor Soriano said their objective of turning Barangay Lourdes Northwest into the Holy Week capital of Angeles City.

“We are hoping that these activities will officially cement our village as the Lenten capital, at least, of our city,” Soriano said.

“Actually kerakalan ing balu da Pampang kami pero king Barangay Lourdes Northwest ya talaga ini. Metung na kaming siglu keng tradisyon ayni. Siguru naman istu mung panusignan mi ne ini bakanta every year tuloy-tuloy ya ini ampong ready kami,” he added in Kapampangan.

(Actually, most of the locals know that we are in Barangay Pampang but this is actually Barangay Lourdes Northwest. We have been doing this tradition for a century. I think it is just right to continue to assert these activities here so it will go on yearly and we will be ready for it.)

Lourdes Northwest will hold a theatrical play of the “Last Supper” (Taluing Apunan), from 7 pm to 10 pm on Maundy Thursday at the Arevalo Court. The reenactment of the crucifixion will be part of the Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words) on Good Friday from 12 noon to 4 pm at the Golgotha site.

Kapampangan director Jayson Pabalan said the play will be the official entry of Angeles City to the International Film Festival Manhattan in New York on October 2024.

Pabalan said the play is a two-day theatrical interpretation of the Passion of Christ with an integration of Kapampangan culture and language. It will also have modern elements through additional equipment and special effects.

“There is Kapampangan integration because we are using our language. There will be dialogues that will be sung by our artists and choreography. I incorporated some popular dance and dialogues to get the interest of the audience with respect to our tradition while embracing innovation,” said Pabalan.

“There is community involvement as well since it’s free. We can expect that the audience can feel the essence of the story,” he added.

Pabalan has been directing the play since 2011. However, costume designs including several modern twists are something new to look forward to, he said.

Siete Palabras was among the theatrical play held in Barangay Lourdes Northwest since 2011. Contributed photo

A total of 82 actors with 53 as Roman soldiers, are part of the cast of the street play.

Soriano said there will be a simultaneous flagellation of about 300 mandarame (or flagellants in Kapampangan) in a single formation on Maundy Thursday from 6 am to 10 am.

Roads along Lourdes Northwest had an asphalt overlay in preparation for the Holy Week activities as 10,000 tourists are expected to arrive. Portalets and food stalls will also be available. – Rappler.com