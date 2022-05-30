Marcos picks Erwin Tulfo to be next DSWD secretary

MANILA, Philippines – President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has picked news anchor Erwin Tulfo to lead the Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD), incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced on Monday, May 30.

“He has been in the public service doing social work in three decades, and was awarded best public service program host. He is known for his involvement in covering and helping Filipinos here and abroad through his socio programs and partnerships with other organizations,” Angeles said.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Tulfo thanked Marcos Jr. for choosing him to lead the DSWD.

“Alam ko na maraming trabaho ang naghihintay sa DSWD. Ang tanging maipapangako ko lamang ay sisikapin ko na matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang mahihirap at nangangailangan,” he said.

(I know that there’s a lot of work waiting at the DSWD. What I can promise is that I will try my best to serve our poor countrymen and those who are in need.)

Tulfo is the brother of incoming senator Raffy Tulfo, who also rose to fame for his TV porgrams.

In 2019, Erwin made headlines after he called DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista “buang” (crazy) on his radio program when the social welfare secretary was unavailable to be interviewed. He even threatened to slap Bautista if he ever saw him, and to dunk his head into a toilet bowl.

Tulfo’s remarks prompted him to apologize to Bautista. (READ: Malacañang on Erwin Tulfo: He apologized, let’s move on)

Also in 2019, Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council) of Dapitan in Zamboanga del Norte declared Tulfo “persona non grata” for mocking, insulting, and demeaning Dapitan and its people at a press conference during his recent visit in the town.

Tulfo said, among other things, that Dapitan shouldn’t be considered a city since it does not have Jollibee, it has only one bank; and that the only business establishment here is Dakak Park and Beach Resort. This didn’t sit well with alot of Dapitanons. They said Dapitan became a city because of its historical value, not because of huge commercial and industrial establishments. And they want it to remain a sleepy town to keep its nickname as the shrine city of the Philippines. (READ: News anchor Erwin Tulfo declared persona non grata in Dapitan) – Rappler.com