Conversion of Ayala Avenue bike lanes to ‘shared’ lanes deferred

PROTEST. Cyclists, commuters, and other advocates gather in Makati on February 12, 2023 to protest the announced move to convert bike lanes on Ayala Avenue to 'shared lanes.'

MANILA, Philippines – Following opposition from cyclists, commuters, and other advocates, Makati has deferred the conversion of bicycle lanes on Ayala Avenue from February 15 to March 6, Make It Makati announced on Tuesday, February 14.

Make It Makati, a collaboration of the city government, Ayala Land Inc., and the Makati Commercial Estate Association Inc. (MACEA), said in its announcement that the biking community is an “important part” of the commuters they serve, and that it “valued their sentiments.”

“We have noted all constructive comments regarding the conversion of Ayala Avenue bike lanes, particularly those that are related to safety. We agree that the safety of all road users should be given utmost importance. As such, we will enhance measures to further protect bikers,” the advisory read.

“To give us ample time to implement these enhancements, the conversion of bike lanes will be deferred to March 6, 2023,” it added.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the #MakeItSaferMakati Movement “welcomed” the announcement. The group said that representatives of Ayala Land Inc. reached out to them to say that changes to the bike lanes will be deferred “until they have collected feedback and engaged in a dialogue with the biking community to exchange ideas and best practices.”

Members of the group will also meet with representatives from Ayala Land Inc. and MACEA to engage in a dialogue on Wednesday, February 15 at 1 pm.

Some matters up for discussion include reviewing the protected bike lane width, which the group claimed was reduced by half even before the announced effective date of conversion.

“We have always believed that the Ayala Avenue bike lanes set the gold standard for bike lane width, protection, and servicing the mobility needs of not just cyclists but of commuters and all types of road users. We believe that Makati should continue to lead the country in best practices,” the movement said.

#MakeItSaferMakati said it looked forward to collaborating to make Makati more “sustainable, equitable, and safer for all, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

The group also thanked the community for joining its collective action movements.

Sunday protest

Make It Makati announced on Friday, February 10, the conversion of bike lanes to “sharrows” or “shared” lanes that would compel cyclists to share its dedicated lanes with motor vehicles. It said the conversion would accommodate bikers and the increasing number of commuters riding public utility vehicles (PUVs), as well as “improve traffic flow” in the city.

Cyclists, commuters, and even car driver allies gathered in Makati on Sunday, February 12, to protest the move to convert bike lanes to “sharrows” or shared lanes that would compel cyclists to share the dedicated lanes with motor vehicles.

STATEMENTS. Cyclists attach signs with protest statements against the proposed conversion of Ayala Avenue bike lanes at a gathering in Makati on February 12, 2023. Courtesy of #BantayBikeLane Movement

A unity statement from the Move As One coalition condemned the “systemic removal” of protected bike lanes around the Philippines, citing Makati as the latest case. “The removal of what used to be the gold standard for protected bike lane width has dashed the hopes of many road users for safer streets in our cities,” the group said.

“We want just one thing: to arrive at our destinations and come home safe. We want to have safer streets where any person can feel safe to walk, bike, go on a wheelchair, commute, and even drive safely,” it added.

Car owners, commuters, cyclists, pedestrians, and other concerned stakeholders in the statement demanded safer streets, protected bike lanes, and properly designed transport stops, among others.

The Move As One unity statement has garnered the signatures of at least 297 individuals and 46 organizations as of Tuesday. They include bike commuters, car owners, students, Makati employees, and individuals who simply supported the action. – Rappler.com