Dinagat Islands province raises ‘code red’ as it prepares for enhanced habagat

(1ST UPDATE) The province on the eastern seaboard identifies at least seven municipalities that will most likely to be battered by an enhanced habagat

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. said he placed his entire province under “code red” alert status starting on Friday, May 26, as they brace for the southwest monsoon or habagat to be enhanced by Super Typhoon Mawar.

The super typhoon is on track to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, May 27. Once inside PAR, it will be given the local name Betty.

In a statement, Demerey said he already signed an executive order declaring the entire province of Dinagat Islands under heightened alert due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The provincial government of this eastern seaboard province has already identified at least seven municipalities that it says will be most likely to be battered by an enhanced habagat.

These are the towns of Basilisa, Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo, Loreto, San Jose and Tubajon.

Demery said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already prepared at least 4,300 food packs for the province of the Dinagat Islands.

He also said the Provincial Social Welfare and Development office has also prepared at least 300 sacks of rice that is ready for distribution to his constituents. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.