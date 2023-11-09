IP families evacuate as tensions escalate in Maguindanao del Norte village

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLEE. Villagers flee their homes to seek shelter at the Bugawas covered court in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – More than two dozen indigenous families have sought refuge at a government facility in Barangay Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, due to tensions resulting from renewed fighting between two groups that clashed during the October 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

This time, they’re no longer fighting for barangay positions but seeking revenge against each other.

Two men were killed, and several others were wounded in a gun violence incident that took place hours before the polling places opened in Barangay Bugawas on Election Day.

Caught in the middle are about 26 Teduray-Lambangian tribal families who fled their homes when the rival groups started fighting again on Monday, November 6.

The families have sought shelter at the Bugawas covered court and are afraid to return for fear of more clashes.

Major Sabel Bologan, the spokesperson for the Army’s 601st Brigade, said the ongoing tension was an offshoot of the election violence on October 30.

Authorities also pointed to the longstanding feud between the groups of two brothers, Baba and Tee Abas.

Baba’s son, Abdulmain Jr., won the race for barangay chairman against Tee, his uncle.

Baba, on one hand, is the outgoing barangay chairman of Barangay Bugawas, associated with the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). On the other hand, Tee Abas is identified as an ally of Datu Odin Sinsuat Mayor Lester Sinsuat and the Family Alliance party.

Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin, the police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat town, said the tension escalated in the village on Monday due to the intense gun battle between the two armed groups.

Madin said one group is allegedly led by Amen Salim, a commander from the Inner Guard Command of the MILF, and one Commander Adam of the 118th Base Command, who heads another MILF faction based in sitios Linin and Tinindanan in Bugawas.

Madin said Salim is aligned with Baba, while Adam was identified as a supporter of Tee.

The clashes prompted the Army and Philippine National Police (PNP) to send more security forces to the area.

No casualties have been reported so far, but many civilians were displaced, and several houses were hit by bullets.

The Civil Military Operations Office of the Army’s 601st Brigade urged civilians residing in the troubled village not to become entangled in the conflict between rival political factions.

Over DXMS Radyo Bida, Major Bologan said, “If you allow them to manipulate you, you will be the first casualties in this clan war. These leaders should prioritize the well-being of their followers and villages instead of spending their time trying to harm each other.” – Rappler.com