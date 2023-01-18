Rappler Recap: Court acquits Rappler of tax evasion

Multimedia reporters Lian Buan and Jairo Bolledo discuss the Court of Tax Appeals' decision to acquit Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. of tax evasion

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Court of Tax Appeals 1st Division handed down its decision on Wednesday, January 18, acquitting Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, and Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC), on four counts of tax evasion, ending a four-year long court battle for the multi-awarded news site. (READ: Philippine court acquits Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, Rappler of tax evasion)



Press freedom advocates called the win “a victory for journalists.”

The CTA 1st Division decided to acquit Ressa and RHC, Rappler’s holding company, on the Duterte government’s charge that it evaded tax payments when it raised capital through its partnership with foreign investors North Base Media (NBM) and Omidyar Network (ON). This involved the issuance to the two entities of Philippine Depositary Receipts or PDRs, financial instruments commonly used even among media companies like ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

Multimedia reporters Lian Buan and Jairo Bolledo, who cover the Philippine judiciary, explain the ruling and what went on behind the scenes during the verdict reading on Wednesday.

