Heightened security for Degamos after Teves arrest | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Police step up security for the family of assassinated Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo following the arrest of former congressman and suspected mastermind Arnie Teves in Timor-Leste.

The Supreme Court allows a United Nations special rapporteur to submit her opinion in the cyber libel case appeal of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.

The Philippines questions if China was sincere in ‘lowering the tensions and promoting peace and stability in the South China Sea.’

Another song of ‘Bangsamoro pop’ singer Shaira has been removed from streaming platforms, days after her hit single ‘Selos’ was also taken down.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson says the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘enormously touched’ by the messages of support they received since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis. — Rappler.com