SC moots Rappler’s 3-year-old case vs Duterte’s coverage ban

The magistrates decide on the petition on June 27, 2023, but the decision is only made available on February 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed the Rappler petition, which sought to challenge the ban on presidential coverages imposed during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a 32-page decision dated June 27, 2023, but was only publicized on Thursday, February 1, the High Court moved to dismiss the petition due to mootness. Mootness means the court found the petition to have “lost its practical significance” because the concern has already been resolved.

The rest of the magistrates concurred in the ruling penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, except for Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who both dissented. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was on official leave so he was not able to cast his vote. – Rappler.com