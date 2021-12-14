Riding-in-tandem gunmen kill man about to enter subdivision in Mandaue City

EJK. Unidentified gunmen shoot a resident of Mandaue City as he is about to enter a gated subdivision.

Motorcycle-riding suspects shoot dead the victim as he was entering a subdivision in Barangay Tipolo

CEBU, Philippines – Two unidentified male suspects on a motorcycle shot dead a 29-year-old Ervin Dunhill Inocando near the entrance of Urban Deca Homes subdivision, in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Tuesday morning, December 14.

A police report said: “Victim was riding his Suzuki S-Presso car. As victim was maneuvering his vehicle going to the gate of Urban Deca Homes when suspects shot the victim on the right side of the driver’s window.”

The killing, which happened 8:25 am on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV. The video showed the two suspects riding a motorcycle approached the driver side of the victim’s vehicle. The rider was wearing a black and blue shirt similar to the uniform of ride-hailing service Angkas.

Police are still finding out if he was affiliated with Angkas or was only wearing a similar shirt.

After the first volley of gunshots, Inocando was able to get down from the passenger side of his vehicle and run for at least 35 meters. But the suspects still chased him on their motorbike. The victim’s body was found later in front of the EastWest Bank branch at the commercial building in front of the village.

Some of the glass windows of the bank were shattered apparently from a hail of bullets.

The responding scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) team of Mandaue City Forensic Unit, led by Police Master Sergeant Joseph Bacuyan, recovered 6 spent slugs and 16 pieces of fired cartridge cases.

SOCO also found inside Inocando’s vehicle a Black Widow caliber 9mm revolver and 4 pieces of live ammunition.

In a press interview, Major James Mosota Conaco, head of the Subangdaku Police Station in Mandaue City, said that Inocando was apparently arrested last February 24.

“He has a case in Argao which is a violation of RA 10591on illegal possession of firearms. He was able to post bail and was released in March 2021. He still has an ongoing case,” Conaco said in Cebuano.

Inocando was also booked on complaints of Alarm and Scandal.

Police do not yet know the motive for the killing. – Rappler.com