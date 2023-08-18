San Juan City removes bollards along bike lanes in Ortigas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

These bollards contribute to congestion and reduced road capacity as the country returns to pre-pandemic activities, Mayor Francis Zamora says

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City has removed the bollards along the bike lanes in parts of Ortigas Avenue within its jurisdiction, following the recommendation of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Mayor Francis Zamora said on Friday, August 18, that these bollards contributed to congestion and reduction in road capacity as the country returns to pre-pandemic activities.

These bollards, which are used to protect bikers, were installed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when public transportation options were limited.

In its evaluation note, the MMDA cited a study from the Japan International Cooperation Agency which suggested that “if the road’s traffic capacity near an intersection cannot be maintained, a shared lane without bollards can be introduced. It should be indicated by noticeable arrow markings.”

The latest addition to the list of regressing LGUs: @sanjuancityncr @franciszamora30 @DPWHph



By the looks of it, it was intentionally removed by either San Juan or DPWH; Either way, it’s tragic when government opts for a myopic traffic management approach, disregards safety. pic.twitter.com/kbhMKIucwD — Ira Cruz (@iracruz) August 14, 2023

The MMDA said these barriers create maintenance issues, block driveways, and slow down emergency responses.

The agency suggested implementing a shared lane configuration for the bike lane, particularly on narrow road sections.

Zamora apologized for any inconvenience caused by the removal of the bollards, acknowledging that this decision might create problems for affected citizens.

Despite this, he assured the public that their commitment to enhancing the safety and convenience of all road users remains.

Instead of bollards, the city will install cat’s eye markers, a retroreflective safety device used in road marking.

Meanwhile, transport advocacy group AltMobility PH lamented the decision of San Juan to remove the bollards.

“We are extremely disappointed at the decision of Mayor Zamora to compromise the safety of bikers over the welfare of motor vehicles,” Ira Cruz of AltMobility PH told Rappler.

“As head of the Metro Manila Council (MMC), is his decision a preview of MMDA’s direction – a sharp contrast to the directions of DOTr [Department of Transportation] and the campaign promise of President Marcos Jr.?” Cruz asked.

MMC is the governing board and policy-making body of the MMDA.

During the 2022 election campaign, Marcos, running alongside Sara Duterte, made a commitment to incorporate protected bike lanes into the the country’s road network.

In April, Zamora, along with other Metro Manila mayors went to Netherlands, to study the country’s bicycle system and urban mobility.

Based on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOTr, the agency is allocating P500 million for active transport, a bike share system, and a safe pathways program.

These include the construction of permanent and protected bike lanes, bike racks, and pedestrian pathways and sidewalks. – Rappler.com